Minnesota livestock producers able to apply for AGRI grant money

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - In Minnesota, the state Department of Agriculture encourages Minnesota livestock farmers and ranchers wanting to improve their livestock operations to apply for an additional round of the Agricultural Growth, Research and Innovation Livestock Investment Grant program.

The AGRI Program’s Livestock Investment Grants help farmers and ranchers through monetary investment in facilities, infrastructure, and equipment.

Applicants may apply for up to 10 percent of the first $250,000 of an eligible investment. Grant awards can range in size from $400 to $25,000.

The deadline to submit for the grant is April 5th at 4 p.m.

