Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota Pork Congress coming to Mankato

Pork Congress coming to Mankato for the first time
The Minnesota Pork Congress Trade Show is coming to Mankato for the first time.
By Jared Dean
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Pork Congress Trade Show is coming to Mankato for the first time.

The event features a variety of trade show exhibitors, seminars and activities for pig farms and stakeholders. Minnesota Pork says that it is important to have the event in Mankato to provide a closer place for local hog farmers.

The event has been in multiple places in the state over the over 50-year history. They are expecting crowds of close to 2,000 for the event.

“We have a lot of really great pig farmers in Minnesota that care very much for their animals and that is the other good thing about being in Mankato,” stated Pam Voelkel, events and promotions director at Minnesota Pork Association. “They can actually come in for the day and be here for three or four hours, see who they want to see and then go home and care for their animals.”

The event will take place at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 15 and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Feb. 16.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jess Wubben, left, is a receptionist at a Great Clips location in Mankato, Minn. On Monday,...
Mankato resident featured on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
Two people are arrested in connection with a drug investigation and series of thefts in Le...
Two arrested on drug/theft charges in Le Sueur County
Mankato Travel Center opens for business
Mankato Travel Center opens for business
Starting next week, face masks will be optional for all Mankato Area Public School students.
Mankato Area Public Schools switching face mask policy to ‘recommended’
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him

Latest News

Area seniors fighting Parkinson’s through boxing program
Area seniors fighting Parkinson’s through boxing program
Area seniors fighting Parkinson’s through boxing program
Area seniors fighting Parkinson’s through boxing program
Thursday's sports highlights and scores
East wins big 82-55.
Cougars run past Falcons
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato East vs. Faribault