Minnesota Pork Congress coming to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Pork Congress Trade Show is coming to Mankato for the first time.

The event features a variety of trade show exhibitors, seminars and activities for pig farms and stakeholders. Minnesota Pork says that it is important to have the event in Mankato to provide a closer place for local hog farmers.

The event has been in multiple places in the state over the over 50-year history. They are expecting crowds of close to 2,000 for the event.

“We have a lot of really great pig farmers in Minnesota that care very much for their animals and that is the other good thing about being in Mankato,” stated Pam Voelkel, events and promotions director at Minnesota Pork Association. “They can actually come in for the day and be here for three or four hours, see who they want to see and then go home and care for their animals.”

The event will take place at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 15 and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Feb. 16.

