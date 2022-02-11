Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Ohio store clerk attacked with machete, police say

Store worker attacked with machete
Store worker attacked with machete(woio)
By Brian Koster and WOIO News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A store employee was attacked with a machete after trying to stop a shoplifter Thursday night.

The attack happened around 6:45 pm at Moon’s Food Store located at Detroit Avenue and Bunts Road.

A store employee told 19 News that the suspect was trying to steal a cookie when his co-worker confronted the man outside the store; that’s when he was attacked.

The suspect is in custody, according to police.

The employee was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WOIO/Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jess Wubben, left, is a receptionist at a Great Clips location in Mankato, Minn. On Monday,...
Mankato resident featured on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
Two people are arrested in connection with a drug investigation and series of thefts in Le...
Two arrested on drug/theft charges in Le Sueur County
Mankato Travel Center opens for business
Mankato Travel Center opens for business
Starting next week, face masks will be optional for all Mankato Area Public School students.
Mankato Area Public Schools switching face mask policy to ‘recommended’
Conner Landers, 7, spent several days in the hospital after he was attacked by a dog. His...
7-year-old attacked, dragged by dog before neighbor saves him

Latest News

FILE - In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a...
Trump turns to endorsements to keep bending GOP to his will
Area seniors fighting Parkinson’s through boxing program
Area seniors fighting Parkinson’s through boxing program
Area seniors fighting Parkinson’s through boxing program
Area seniors fighting Parkinson’s through boxing program
Thursday's sports highlights and scores
A selection of beef cuts is displayed at a Publix Supermarket, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in...
How inflation and tangled supply lines are gripping economy