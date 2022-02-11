Quick Hits: Team USA off to strong start

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — In true Olympic spirit, bright and early, Team USA opened up the Beijing Olympics men’s ice hockey tournament against China.

Mary Rominger: “Rob, the United States defeated China 8-0 on Thursday. It was an impressive offensive performance in the first game and as good as it gets for those wondering how things would come together following a handful of practices. Harvard forward Sean Farrell, who was drafted by the Montreal Canadians in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, scored a hat trick and added two assists. Minnesota Gophers forward Ben Meyers recorded three points. Nineteen-year-old goaltender Drew Commesso made 29 saves for the shutout. What did you think about the young talent on display in the opening game?”

Rob Clark: “It was a great start for Team USA, really cool out at Tav on the Ave this morning here in Mankato, cheering on MSU, Nathan Smith, Mike Hastings and Team USA in game one. It was a very nice, strong performance to start these Olympic Games.”

🎥 | Relive all the highlights from #TeamUSA's opening win at the #WinterOlympics! 🇺🇸 — USA Hockey (@usahockey) February 10, 2022

MR: “Fans were split from what I heard, a little 50-50 on how they felt about the players coming from the NCAA rather than the NHL, but I think that first game was a great display. You mentioned Nathan Smith, who finished the game with 10 minutes of ice time, but there’s still a lot of time for him to get more opportunities and encouraging words for him as he keeps going.”

RC: “A +1 rating for Smith in that game and I think for this entire team, sure, they are young, but I think that actually goes to their advantage in a tournament like this just because this is their first Olympics for a lot of these players and I think they can really use that. They don’t know what the moments are like, they don’t necessarily know what is at stake in something like this and I think that they can really use that to their advantage, that underdogs role that we’ve seen Team USA do in the past.”

MR: “With that underdog role, next up, rival Canada. What do you think this team is feeling, an opening 8-0 performance going into that historic rivalry.”

RC: “I think this was a great start for Team USA going up against Canada, but this is where we will really be able to tell exactly what this Team USA team is made of when they take on the likes of Canada. It’s going to be a great game. We will see just how all those young stars a rival and powerhouse in Canada.”

MR: “This game started out pretty competitive in period one, but USA pulled away in the final two frames where USA outshot China 55-29. Well, switching gears, where we would typically talk about the MSU men’s hockey team ranked first in the nation, the team has a bye week, so we’ll fast-forward to the Maverick women. Rob, the team was swept against number-two Ohio State and next up, as we’ve talked about week-to-week, another tough matchup against Wisconsin. How do you keep the spirits high when you close out the final two weeks of the regular season after a handful of defeats to really tough teams?”

He earned the first shutout for the U.S. Olympic Men's Team since 2010. #TeamUSA 🇺🇸



Oh, and he did it while making his #WinterOlympics debut as the youngest goaltender to ever suit up for the team.



Bravo, Drew! 🙌 — USA Hockey (@usahockey) February 10, 2022

RC: “For MSU, I think you just have to take it one game at a time. That sounds extremely cliché, but the Mavericks have played Wisconsin well in the past. Stayed in it with the Badgers in the first series, I think that’s just what they have to go back to and it’s like’ OK, we have a couple losses here against Ohio State, but it’s not getting any easier, time to rise up to the occasion and see what this team is able to do against the Badgers. Really looking forward to this match-up to see what MSU will be able to do especially when they’ve gotten a few big wins over nationally-ranked teams already this season.”

MR: “You mention that early-season series against Wisconsin who was ranked high at the time, that first game just a 2-1 loss, so just keep it close and they’ve been right there in those first periods. We’ll see how things play out. The women’s team will wrap up competition next week against Bemidji State.”

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.