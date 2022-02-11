Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Rochester-created software makes communication easier for sports teams

Gorout
Gorout(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – For the past few years, many football teams in the area have been using a software called GoRout to make communication easier between coaches and players. The software was actually created in Rochester. In total, more than 600 teams across the nation are using the software.

In practice only, coaches use an app on their phones where they can input plays. They then send those plays to the devices worn around their players’ waists that vibrate when a play is sent.

“Every time a play comes in, a player can see where they’re supposed to be, where to line up. Coach doesn’t need to tell them where to go, who they are, what they’re doing. It’s all there for them. They get on the ball, they snap the ball and they’re off and running,” founder and CEO Mike Rolih said.

Generally, coaches will have the younger athletes wear the devices during scrimmages to run the teams’ upcoming opponents offense and defense to help prepare the starters for the next game.

“It allows coaches now to be able to seamlessly prepare whether in the meeting room, in film breakdown or now on the practice field using the tools that they’re already consistently familiar with,” Rolih said.

One of these coaches is Stewartville varsity football head coach Garrett Mueller. His team has been using GoRout since 2017, and he says it’s helped increase the number of reps the team can run in a practice.

“In the past, before we had our GoRout devices, after a play was done we would typically have to bring all 11 players back to a huddle, so it would take anywhere from 60-90 seconds between plays to get the next one ready to go and players lined up to execute it. Now within two to three seconds, we can get the next play off into the group,” Mueller said.

While you can’t predict what’s exactly going to happen in your next game, Coach Mueller says GoRout has helped his team get an idea of what’s to come on Friday night.

“We’re never gonna be able to replicate how it’s exactly going to be on a Friday night, but we feel that using this tool certainly helps put our players in the best position possible to get us the best look that we can get,” Mueller said.

While GoRout has generally focused on football, the company is looking into other sports as well. Most recently it’s expanded into basketball which the boys varsity team at Lourdes is already using this season.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jess Wubben, left, is a receptionist at a Great Clips location in Mankato, Minn. On Monday,...
Mankato resident featured on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say
There are several expanded tax benefits available to Americans, even if they have little or no...
Changes to tax benefits could boost refunds for many families
Meredith Gunderson interacts with students in her Spanish class Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in New...
Golden Apple awarded to New Ulm educator
FILE - School officials in Minneapolis say a gifted student athlete has died of injuries...
Standout student athlete shot and killed in Minneapolis

Latest News

Iowa joins transgender athlete debate, Beret Leone Reports
Iowa joins transgender athlete debate, Beret Leone Reports
police marketing campaign
Pro-police marketing bill reaches Minnesota Senate Floor
ROMANCE SCAM: Rochester woman scammed out of thousands
Lakes Area News: Okoboji Blue Water Festival coming this August
Bishop Heelan Standoff, Feb. 10, 2022.
Suspect booked into jail after standoff outside Sioux City school; no major injuries reported