Rozeboom is excited to have family in the stands for Sunday’s Super Bowl

Sioux Center native will have lots of fans in the stands cheering for him Sunday
Christian Rozeboom is excited to have family in the stands at Sunday's Super Bowl
Christian Rozeboom is excited to have family in the stands at Sunday's Super Bowl
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:19 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LOS ANGELES, CA (Dakota News Now) -The town of Sioux Center, Iowa will be glued to the Super Bowl Sunday when a native son takes the field for the Los Angeles Rams.

The former Warrior and then South Dakota State Jackrabbit standout gets to play on his home field Sunday when the Rams face the Bengals in what could be a very entertaining game...

And #56 knows that the world will be watching more than every before in his career... And he’s extra excited to have his family, new wife Rylie Cascio-Jensen and her family in the stands. ”Yeah now I have my in-laws and my wife’s brother and her uncle is coming too. So it’s nice just to have a good support group there. Make it, I don’t know just cool to have that experience with them too. Because not many people every go to a Super Bowl as a fan so it’s cool for them too,” says Rozeboom.

And don’t forget that you can watch the game Sunday on KDLT. Zach Borg will have more on what this means to Sioux Center tomorrow on Dakota News Now at 5:30, 9 o’clock and 10 o’clock.

