Scarlets break records, punch ticket to state tournament

By Mary Rominger
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAINT JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - The state-ranked Mankato West Scarlets placed first in the Section 2A gymnastics championship with a program-record score of 146.950 Thursday night.

The Scarlets saw a first-place finish in the all-around from senior Jenna Sikel with a 37.2.

The Scarlets head to the state tournament at Roy Wilkins Auditorium along with several other individual qualifiers.

