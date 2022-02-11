Your Photos
Singing Hills Chorus to perform twice-postponed fall concert Saturday

The Singing Hills Chorus is holding its twice-postponed fall concert at 1 p.m. Saturday.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Singing Hills Chorus is holding its twice-postponed fall concert at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Singing Hills Chorus is a choir for people living with Alzheimer’s and their family members.

The chorus is now in its fifth year and is one of over 50 choruses across the country that are part of the Giving Voice Initiative. After two years of virtual concerts, the choir will be performing in person for the community.

Hosanna Lutheran Church in Mankato will be hosting this year’s concert

”Really awesome to be part of the Singing Hills Chorus. It was just the perfect fit for my dad who has Alzheimer’s, and who knew that at 57 years old, I was going to be signing in a choir with my dad,” Mary Krmpotich said.

Participants come together for weekly rehearsals, led by Music Director Kristin Ziemke.

Tickets for the concert will be available at the door.

