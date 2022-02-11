Your Photos
South Dakota’s active COVID- 19 cases and hospitalizations decline, 6 more deaths reported

Covid-19 graphic
Covid-19 graphic(Dakota, Michael | 19 News)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, the South Dakota Department of Health reported 6 more COVID-19 deaths, while the number of hospitalizations and active cases decline.

Health officials advise the public to continue following health regulations and avoid the spread of COVID-19. South Dakota continues to experience multiple deaths due to COVID-19 every day.

The Department of Health reported 6 additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 2,730. Of the latest victims, two were in their 50s, two were in their 70s, and two were over 80-years-old.

The state saw 325 new cases Friday, though active cases fell by over 1,000 to 14,615, setting yet another record for the lowest active infection count in a month.

Current hospitalizations have decreased by 23, totaling 294 patients- continuing the downward trend seen in recent weeks.

