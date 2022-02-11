Standout student athlete shot and killed in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - School officials in Minneapolis say a gifted student athlete has died of injuries suffered in a shooting.

Fifteen-year-old Deshaun Hill Jr. was an honor roll student and quarterback for the football team at North High School.

Police found Hill with a life-threatening gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon. His family believes he was walking from school when someone shot him. He died on Thursday.

According to authorities, Hill was standing by or walking up to a bus stop across the street from Wally’s Foods, a popular local corner store, when the shooting happened.

A 911 caller reported seeing a group of young people who’d been hanging out nearby scatter after the shot rang out.

No arrests have been made.

