Teen bystander: Knew instantly Floyd was `in distress’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A woman who was 17 when she came upon the sight of Minneapolis police pinning George Floyd to the street testified she knew instantly that the Black man was “in distress.”

Alyssa Funari took the stand Friday in the federal trial of three former officers who are charged with violating Floyd’s civil rights.

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are all accused of failing to provide Floyd with medical care while he was handcuffed, facedown with Chauvin’s knee pressed onto his neck.

Prosecutors have argued that Floyd’s situation was so serious that even bystanders with no medical training knew he needed help, and that the officers had a duty to provide care.

