Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Your Super Bowl party could cost 14% more this year – here’s why

Depending on what you serve, the cost of a Super Bowl party could be 14% higher than last year. (Source: CNN, COCA-COLA, STEW LEONARD)
By Isabel Rosales
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Depending on what you serve, the cost of a Super Bowl party could be 14% higher than last year.

New Labor Department figures released Thursday also show the costs of everyday goods rose 7.5% in January compared to 2021.

“I expect to see the biggest Super Bowl spending ever because we have the largest economy ever,” said Wells Fargo Chief Agricultural Economist Michael Swanson.

The most expensive item on the menu this year is meat.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, prices for both fresh and frozen chicken wings are up nearly 12%. Ground beef is 13% higher and steaks soared 17% over last year.

Soda is up more than 9% more for a 12 pack of 12-ounce cans compared to 2021, and beer is up nearly 6%, according to BLS data.

Guacamole will cost you more this year too. Bloomberg found exporting Hass Avocados from Mexico cost nearly 25% more than last year.

Experts blame high demand, labor shortages and the ongoing supply chain issues for the rising costs.

Grocery store owners say they’re often forced to pass along the pain to consumers when the companies they buy products from increase prices.

To trim costs, experts recommend your game day spread is loaded with potentially lower-priced options like fruits and vegetables.

Also, buy items in bulk and go with cheaper generic or store-name brands.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jess Wubben, left, is a receptionist at a Great Clips location in Mankato, Minn. On Monday,...
Mankato resident featured on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say
There are several expanded tax benefits available to Americans, even if they have little or no...
Changes to tax benefits could boost refunds for many families
Meredith Gunderson interacts with students in her Spanish class Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in New...
Golden Apple awarded to New Ulm educator
FILE - A toxicologist testified that drug use did not cause George Floyd’s death after officers...
Crime lab expert testifies in former officers’ trial

Latest News

Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Ontario declares an emergency over truck blockades in Canada
Coffee prices have nearly doubled since this time last year.
Coffee prices hit 10-year high
The clinics are open to the Lexington and Rockbridge community as well as VMI staff and cadets.
Study: COVID-19 booster effectiveness wanes, though remains strong
Darrell Brooks Jr. appears in Waukesha County court on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 in Waukesha, Wis....
Man accused in Wisconsin parade deaths pleads not guilty
Coffee prices hit 10-year high