181 MSU Mankato students’ registration canceled after misunderstanding

140 students appealed and were re-enrolled in their classes
Emma Zellmer was sitting in class on Jan. 14 when she got an email saying she was no longer enrolled at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Emma Zellmer was sitting in class on Jan. 14 when she got an email saying she was no longer enrolled at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

“I just kind of sat there in a panic, not sure what to do,” Zellmer stated.

Zellmer was one of 181 students who learned their registration was canceled a week into the spring semester.

Minnesota State System policy allows universities to cancel registrations starting 15 days before the semester and up to five business days into it.

That’s only if the student fails to confirm their enrollment by filling out their FAFSA or by paying 15% of their tuition or a $300 fee, whichever is less.

“The original intent of this policy, going back, is to ensure that we can open up and we can have the class seats available for those students who are intending to enroll,” said Rick Straka, vice president of finance and administration at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

The policy was waived last year as part of the state’s COVID-19 response.

It was brought back in the summer, and MSU said it made several efforts to notify students.

“We sent approximately 13,000 students postcards to their home permanent address,” Straka mentioned. “Those postcards went out in the beginning of December and to anyone enrolled before Dec. 15. We sent out four sets of emails, one in December and three in January. We also sent text messages to phone numbers that we have on file for students.”

But Zellmer said those efforts were ineffective, and that she didn’t know about the policy until it was too late.

Students can appeal the cancellations, but the process requires approval from both the university and their professors to return to each class.

“This isn’t a burden that students have to face. I should be more focused on turning in my assignments, learning what I need to know and applying for my internships rather than doing the in-between between three different departments on campus, trying to get this one appeal sheet in,” Zellmer added.

Of the 181 students affected by this incident, 140 of them were re-enrolled into their classes.

Zellmer has since returned to class, but said it was difficult to catch up.

“I had to do double the assignments my third week of class because I had to turn in my assignments that I could not turn in because I was locked out,” Zellmer explained.

