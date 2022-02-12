Girl Scouts River Valleys introduces new online ordering feature

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In 2021, Girl Scouts River Valleys was the top cookie-selling council for cookie revenue out of 111 councils in the country.

Girl Scouts River Valleys usually goes door-to-door or sets up shop at a booth, but this year they are switching it up with a new online feature.

It lets you order the cookies of your choice, gets them shipped to your house, or even have them delivered by a girl scout.

The new online ordering is going to help to get to a wider base of customers, but that isn’t the only way it’s helping the younger generation.

“They are learning a ton of great online marketing skills because it is a different kind of marketing when you are trying to reach customers virtually. Then let’s say when you are at a booth or going door-to-door. So they are learning things like how do I send an email message or how do I craft a social media post,” explained Susan Anderson, vice president of volunteer engagement and product program at Girl Scouts River Valleys.

Cookie pre-ordering opens on Saturday, Feb. 12, while official cookie sales will begin on Feb. 19.

