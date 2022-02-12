Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Highlighting an S.D. sports betting bill ahead of the Super Bowl

Highlighting a S.D. sport betting bill ahead of the Super Bowl
By Cordell Wright
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Super Bowl Sunday is almost here and South Dakota lawmakers continue trying to legalize online sports betting in the state.

It’s an exciting time of the year for Grand Falls Casino staff in Larchwood, as well as their sportsbook Betfred.

“Super Bowl is always a fun time of year here at the sportsbook,” Sharon Haselhoff said, the general manager of Grand Falls Casino.

Sports betting has been legal in Iowa since August of 2019 with online betting coming 18 months after that, and Grand Falls saw a lot during last year’s Super Bowl with an estimated $700,000 placed on wagers.

Being just across the state line a lot of the business that Grand Falls sees comes from out-of-state.

“80% of my guests here come from South Dakota,” Joee Ektnitpsong said, the manager of Betfred Sports.

A group of South Dakota lawmakers hopes to bring those betters back into the state with Joint Resolution 502.

This resolution would make online sports betting legal across the state, and it would be decided by the voters during the general election in November.

“Anything either related to gambling or wagers that’s been put on the ballot has been successful and usually by [an] increasing margin,” Senator Kyle Schoefish said.

Schoenfish is the primary sponsor of the resolution in the senate.

“We want it safer and more regulated and going through South Dakota and American companies as opposed to out of state or offshore sites,” Schoenfish said.

SJR-502 passed the Senate on Monday. It now awaits a hearing in a House committee.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jess Wubben, left, is a receptionist at a Great Clips location in Mankato, Minn. On Monday,...
Mankato resident featured on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say
There are several expanded tax benefits available to Americans, even if they have little or no...
Changes to tax benefits could boost refunds for many families
FILE - School officials in Minneapolis say a gifted student athlete has died of injuries...
Standout student athlete shot and killed in Minneapolis
Meredith Gunderson interacts with students in her Spanish class Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in New...
Golden Apple awarded to New Ulm educator

Latest News

The Kippley family knows a thing or two about farming, as they’ve been on their family farm...
Aberdeen farmer running for National Farmers Union Vice President
A new bill would ban transgender women and girls from playing in school sports matching their...
New bill in Iowa would require students to play sports based on birth gender
This February is the first Black History Month following a national conversation about critical...
Teaching kids about race under Iowa’s new law
Fentanyl
Fentanyl accounts for 2/3 of deadly opioid overdoses 2021
Lawmakers Looking to Pass LETRS Program