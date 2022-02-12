Your Photos
Iowa State takes down UNI 16-15

A heavyweight matchup, one high school sports fans were waiting all year to see, did not disappoint.
By Jack Lido
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two of the hottest teams in wrestling met at the McLeod Center, a close match was promised, and a close match was delivered.

The Cyclones needed every point they got, with four decisions and one major decision. The Cyclones started the meet down 6-0, and were later down 15-9, but came back both times with crowd-silencing victories.

Iowa State has now won 12 duals in a row, and moves to 14-1. The Cyclones next take on Missouri in Columbia on Wednesday.

UNI is now 7-6, after their six-dual win streak was broken. The Panthers stay in Cedar Falls for a Thursday night dual with the University of Wisconsin.

Full Results:

125: #19 Brody Teske (UNI) dec. #18 Kysen Terukina (ISU), 6-3

133: #18 Kyle Biscoglia (UNI) dec. #27 Ramazan Attasaouv (ISU), 8-2

141: #7 Ian Parker (ISU) dec. #23 Cael Happel (UNI), 9-5

149: #21 Jarrett Degen (ISU) dec. Colin Realbuto (UNI), 6-2

157: #1 David Carr (ISU) dec. Derek Holschlag (UNI), 11-4

165: #12 Austin Yant (UNI) dec. #31 Isaac Judge (ISU), 5-0

174: #20 Lance Runyon (UNI) dec. #25 Joel Devine (ISU), 1-0

184: #4 Parker Keckeisen (UNI) dec. #7 Marcus Coleman (ISU), 8-2

197: #14 Yonger Bastida (ISU) maj. dec. John Gunderson (UNI), 21-8

285: #21 Sam Schuyler (ISU) dec. Carter Isley (UNI), 3-1

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

