Legendary Rock’N’Roll star Don Felder to perform with Sioux City Symphony Orchestra

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Legendary singer-songwriter, and a former lead guitarist of the classic rock band, Eagles will be performing right here in Sioux City.

Felder and his band will be playing alongside the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra tomorrow night at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Sioux City.

Hits like “Hotel California”, “Take It Easy”, and “Victim of Love” are a few of the tunes that will be performed tomorrow night.

“It’s a wonderful change to be able to play with the band, and go out and do that, and then merge the orchestra with it as well. And it just softens up everything, it puts this angelic sound around these great songs. It is a spectacular combination of great songs, great rock’n’roll, and an amazing orchestra,” said Don Felder.

The nearly sold-out concert will take place Saturday, February 12th at 7:30 PM.

