Legendary Rock’N’Roll star Don Felder to perform with Sioux City Symphony Orchestra

By Hailey Barrus
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Legendary singer-songwriter, and a former lead guitarist of the classic rock band, Eagles will be performing right here in Sioux City.

Felder and his band will be playing alongside the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra tomorrow night at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Sioux City.

Hits like “Hotel California”, “Take It Easy”, and “Victim of Love” are a few of the tunes that will be performed tomorrow night.

“It’s a wonderful change to be able to play with the band, and go out and do that, and then merge the orchestra with it as well. And it just softens up everything, it puts this angelic sound around these great songs. It is a spectacular combination of great songs, great rock’n’roll, and an amazing orchestra,” said Don Felder.

The nearly sold-out concert will take place Saturday, February 12th at 7:30 PM.

There are only a few tickets left and if you’d like to snag them you can visit the Orpheum’s website linked below:

An Evening With Rock & Roll Legend Don FelderOrpheum Live | Sioux City Orpheum Entertainment

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

