Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash

Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after running from a wrong-way crash on Interstate 35W in Burnsville early Saturday.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after running from a wrong-way crash on Interstate 35W in Burnsville early Saturday.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, entered northbound I-35 at Crystal Lake Road while driving south before 3 a.m. Saturday.

The State Patrol said his car struck a vehicle head-on and then rolled onto the right shoulder, landing on its roof.

The man then ran into the southbound lanes of traffic and was struck by a semitrailer truck traveling south, as well as two other vehicles. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student registers for classes at Minnesota State University, Mankato Friday, Feb. 11, 2022,...
181 MSU Mankato students’ registration canceled after misunderstanding
Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
FILE - School officials in Minneapolis say a gifted student athlete has died of injuries...
Standout student athlete shot and killed in Minneapolis
Authorities say Derrick Fasig kidnapped Azaria Sandifer at gunpoint in Minneapolis yesterday....
Victim of suspected Minneapolis kidnapping found safe
Deputies say a school bus driver in Florida was drunk with dozens of students on board....
School bus driver accused of driving drunk with 40 kids on board

Latest News

Felder and his band will be playing alongside the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra tomorrow night...
Legendary Rock’N’Roll star Don Felder to perform with Sioux City Symphony Orchestra
On display at his former high school in Sioux Center prior to Super Bowl
Resilient Christian Rozeboom set to play in Super Bowl
On display at his former high school in Sioux Center prior to Super Bowl
Christian Rozeboom goes from Sioux Center to Super Bowl
Vote for the Sports Extra Play of the Night from Week 1
VOTE for this week’s Sports Extra Play of the Night