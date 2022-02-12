Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Albert Lea firefighter

FILE — Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to be flown at...
FILE — Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of an Albert Lea firefighter who recently passed away.(Facebook/Albert Lea Fire Rescue)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of an Albert Lea firefighter who recently passed away.

Flags will fly at half-staff at all state buildings in Minnesota from sunrise until sunset Saturday, Feb. 12.

The gesture was made to honor Lt. Brett Thomas Boss, who lost his battle to cancer last Saturday, Feb. 5. Boss dedicated over 17 years of service to the Albert Lea Fire Department.

“Lt. Boss was a dedicated firefighter who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues,” Walz’s proclamation reads. “With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Lieutenant Boss for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and community.”

Boss is survived by his wife and two children.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jess Wubben, left, is a receptionist at a Great Clips location in Mankato, Minn. On Monday,...
Mankato resident featured on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say
There are several expanded tax benefits available to Americans, even if they have little or no...
Changes to tax benefits could boost refunds for many families
FILE - School officials in Minneapolis say a gifted student athlete has died of injuries...
Standout student athlete shot and killed in Minneapolis
Meredith Gunderson interacts with students in her Spanish class Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in New...
Golden Apple awarded to New Ulm educator

Latest News

Pick of the Litter: King
Pick of the Litter: King
Pick of the Litter: King
It lets you order your cookies of your choice, get them shipped to your house or even have them...
Girl Scouts River Valleys introduces new online ordering feature
Girl Scouts River Valleys introduces new online ordering feature
The pages will be traveling to another school next week
Heart of New Ulm Project, Safe Routes to School promoting walking in the winter