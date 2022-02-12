Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Albert Lea firefighter

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of an Albert Lea firefighter who recently passed away.

Flags will fly at half-staff at all state buildings in Minnesota from sunrise until sunset Saturday, Feb. 12.

The gesture was made to honor Lt. Brett Thomas Boss, who lost his battle to cancer last Saturday, Feb. 5. Boss dedicated over 17 years of service to the Albert Lea Fire Department.

“Lt. Boss was a dedicated firefighter who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues,” Walz’s proclamation reads. “With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Lieutenant Boss for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and community.”

Boss is survived by his wife and two children.

