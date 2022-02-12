Minnesota flags ordered at half-staff in honor of Albert Lea firefighter

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Gov. Tim Walz ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings Saturday, in honor and remembrance of Albert Lea firefighter, Lt. Brett Boss.

“Lieutenant Boss was a dedicated firefighter who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. “With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Lieutenant Boss for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and community.”

Boss lost his battle to cancer on Feb. 5. He was 38-years-old.

His funeral service will be held at Crossroads church, 3402 Hoeger Lane, Albert Lea at 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be a visitation at the church from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.

Following the service Saturday, the Albert Lea community will honor him with a processional of fire trucks and other vehicles. The processional will start at 4:15 p.m. from his funeral at Crossroads Church and end at the Albert Lea Fire Station.

“To say that he loved being a firefighter was an understatement, and he showed that every day through his devotion to his department and crew. He was involved in everything firefighting by going to trainings, participating in firefighter combat challenges and Fight for Air Climb events,” according to his obituary.

Lt. Boss was an advocate for bringing awareness to the increase in firefighters dying of cancer. He worked heavily with the Firefighter Cancer Support Network (FCSN), a group of firefighters that aim to provide resources, support and education to first responders in need.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.