Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

New policy allows renaming U of M buildings after 75 years

The University of Minnesota regents have adopted a new policy that allows them to rename buildings after 75 years or sooner if their namesakes are contentious.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota regents have adopted a new policy that allows them to rename buildings after 75 years or sooner if their namesakes are contentious.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported the regents adopted the policy on Friday, saying it will allow more people to be honored over time. A committee will weigh whether a building can keep its name beyond 75 years. More than 30 buildings on the university’s five campuses were built before 1946 and will be immediately eligible for renaming. The 75-year span would not apply to buildings named after donors.

The university can revoke building names if their namesakes’ behavior is deemed inconsistent with the university’s mission or hurts the university’s reputation.

The policy has been in the works since 2019, when students and faculty pushed to rename four buildings whose namesakes were accused of supporting segregation. The regents ultimately rejected any changes, citing their historical contributions and concerns about the quality of the evidence against them.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jess Wubben, left, is a receptionist at a Great Clips location in Mankato, Minn. On Monday,...
Mankato resident featured on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say
There are several expanded tax benefits available to Americans, even if they have little or no...
Changes to tax benefits could boost refunds for many families
FILE - School officials in Minneapolis say a gifted student athlete has died of injuries...
Standout student athlete shot and killed in Minneapolis
Meredith Gunderson interacts with students in her Spanish class Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in New...
Golden Apple awarded to New Ulm educator

Latest News

The Kippley family knows a thing or two about farming, as they’ve been on their family farm...
Aberdeen farmer running for National Farmers Union Vice President
A new bill would ban transgender women and girls from playing in school sports matching their...
New bill in Iowa would require students to play sports based on birth gender
This February is the first Black History Month following a national conversation about critical...
Teaching kids about race under Iowa’s new law
Fentanyl
Fentanyl accounts for 2/3 of deadly opioid overdoses 2021
Lawmakers Looking to Pass LETRS Program