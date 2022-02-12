Your Photos
North Mankato firefighters to conduct training at Spring Lake Park Saturday

The North Mankato Fire Department will be taking over Spring Lake Park on Saturday.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The North Mankato Fire Department will be taking over Spring Lake Park on Saturday.

Firefighters will be performing ice water rescue training exercises.

A designated area of Spring Lake Park will be marked off with cones and caution tape for the exercise on Friday night.

Residents are asked to give proper distance around the area to allow the event to unfold.

