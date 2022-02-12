Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Pick of the Litter: King

This week's Pick of the Litter is King.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week’s Pick of the Litter from the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is King.

He’s a young pit bull terrier with a social and energetic personality.

King is one of the shelter’s newest residents. He was surrendered by his family Tuesday.

King is very playful and would make a great fit for anyone with young children.

Anyone interested in adopting King is encouraged to contact the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jess Wubben, left, is a receptionist at a Great Clips location in Mankato, Minn. On Monday,...
Mankato resident featured on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say
There are several expanded tax benefits available to Americans, even if they have little or no...
Changes to tax benefits could boost refunds for many families
FILE - School officials in Minneapolis say a gifted student athlete has died of injuries...
Standout student athlete shot and killed in Minneapolis
Meredith Gunderson interacts with students in her Spanish class Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in New...
Golden Apple awarded to New Ulm educator

Latest News

Pick of the Litter: King
KISSES FOR A CAUSE: Dog rescue holds Valentine's puppy kissing-booth
KISSES FOR A CAUSE: Dog rescue holds Valentine's puppy kissing-booth
Pick of the Litter
Pick of the Litter: Asiago, Monkey and Jethro
Pick of the Litter
Pick of the Litter: Asiago, Monkey and Jethro