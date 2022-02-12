Pick of the Litter: King

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week’s Pick of the Litter from the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is King.

He’s a young pit bull terrier with a social and energetic personality.

King is one of the shelter’s newest residents. He was surrendered by his family Tuesday.

King is very playful and would make a great fit for anyone with young children.

Anyone interested in adopting King is encouraged to contact the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.

