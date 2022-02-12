Pick of the Litter: King
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week’s Pick of the Litter from the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is King.
He’s a young pit bull terrier with a social and energetic personality.
King is one of the shelter’s newest residents. He was surrendered by his family Tuesday.
King is very playful and would make a great fit for anyone with young children.
Anyone interested in adopting King is encouraged to contact the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.
