Resilient Christian Rozeboom set to play in Super Bowl

INGLEWOOD, CA, SIOUX CENTER, IA & BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When Super Bowl 56 kicks off on Sunday, Christian Rozeboom will be one of the first players on the field.

“It’s pretty surreal. The adrenaline of it is super cool just to be out there with all the fans. I mean it’s super loud on the field.” Rozeboom says.

Which is somewhat ironic in that football wasn’t always his first choice growing up in Sioux Center.

“It was not a dream that he had as a little boy.” Christian’s mother Beth Rozeboom says.

“He had big dreams of playing baseball. He started on the varsity baseball team as an 8th grader.” Sioux Center Head Football Coach Tim Van Regenmorter says.

Though his mom Beth and Van Regenmorter began to see Christian’s star rising on the gridiron....

“We made a run at a state title in 2014 and Christian made some plays that you knew he had it and he just moved half a step faster.” Van Regenmorter says.

“Yeah he did. And even our oldest son Austin, who played football at Northwestern, he would come back and he said (Christian) has a different edge to him.” Beth says.

....Rozeboom only had two offers-NAIA Northwestern and Division One South Dakota State, where linebackers coach Jimmy Rogers saw something even Christian couldn’t.

“I never even played a game yet and he said ‘you know if you keep doing things right, doing things the way that I see you doing it, you could play football on Sundays’. And I was like, this dude is nuts!” Christian says.

“Seeing players that have been given the opportunity to play at the next level, and watching his ability at a young age and his frame and his weight that he could hold, speed and athleticism, and then he’s extremely intelligent. When you have all those attributes and then you work hard I think it increases your chances.” Rogers says.

“Maybe it’s just a little thing like that that really puts the trajectory, kind of your goals and motivations, a little bit different.” Christian says.

After an All-American career, Rozeboom’s path to the NFL mirrored his unheralded high school recruitment after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out his training opportunities.

“I was just hoping he got a shot honestly. I knew that if he got the opportunity he’d make the most of it.” Rogers says.

Forcing him to go undrafted and sign with the Rams practice squad last season.

“You kind of have to live with the end in sight a little bit too. Just don’t take for granted the opportunity that you’re in and I think that was kind of last year for me.” Rozeboom says.

After marrying his college sweetheart, former SDSU basketball player Rylee Cascio Jensen, in the summer, his second year would be just as hectic. He was waived by LA on August 31st, signed a day later to Kansas City’s practice squad, and made his NFL debut on October 24th in Tennessee.

“It was great! It was emotional for all of us!” Beth says.

A little more than a week later, after being moved back to the Chiefs practice squad, he was signed by the Rams again.

“I was like, what in the world!?” Christian says.

And this time got a chance to play full time on their kickoff, kick return, punt and punt return teams.

“It’s been fun to finally get on the field and kind of show what you can do. Kind of grow into and try to be one of those guys that really gets other guys to buy into special teams.” Rozeboom says.

On Sunday his mom, dad and brothers will all be in the stands much the way they were in high school.

“It is surreal for sure but we’re just excited for the opportunity for him!” Beth says.

“It’s cool to have that experience with them too because not very many people even go to the Super Bowl as a fan.” Christian says.

As his hometown paints itself yellow and blue again.

“It’s a Rams town that’s right! He’s going to make a big play in the Super Bowl and it’s going to happen. So I’m callin my shot!” Van Regenmorter says.

All the while Christian will be doing what he does best.

“Take it as it comes. And you work ttowards that success but, I mean, at the end of the day success isn’t what you do it for. You kind of just want significance. Significance in whatever roll it is is fine by me.” Rozeboom says.

