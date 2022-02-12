Snowkitects team begins to craft snow sculpture at Minnesota State Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Starting Friday, Minnesota State University, Mankato is hosting the construction of a snow sculpture that students and community members will be able to enjoy.

For the next few days, The Snowkitects team will work on the piece and hope to complete it by Sunday.

The sculpture is expected to be about 512 cubic feet in size with special LED color lighting for night viewing.

The MSU Student Events team is sponsoring the event.

The sculpture will be open for free public viewing days and evenings.

The snow sculpture is scheduled to be on camps until Friday, Feb. 25, weather permitting.

Hey! We went back to college! We'll be doing a piece outside of the Earley Center for Performing Arts over the next couple of days. Come on out and enjoy the wind! Posted by The Snowkitects on Friday, February 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.