Superintendent responds to homophobic, vulgar “Solon Barstool” tweets

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - Solon Superintendent Davis Eidahl says administration is investigating a twitter account called “Solon Barstool.” They are specifically looking at three tweets, two using a homophobic slur, and one using ablest language.

Because it’s anonymous, the school says they have a hard time holding the account user or users accountable.

“Throughout the investigation, as we meet with students, as the high school administration meets with students individually, they try to determine who has access or who that account belongs to,” said Eidahl.

Parents are concerned not enough is being done to shut the account down.

Eidahl says they have reached out to twitter to shut it down on the terms that it violates the website’s safety guidelines. Under hateful conduct, they state “you may not harass other people on the basis of sexual orientation, religious affiliation, or disability.”

“We’ll tag Twitter or try to contact them through their avenues to try to make them aware of this account, the fact that it’s not affiliated with Solon, and then bring to their attention their remarks on that,” said Eidahl.

But Solon Barstool is still up, as are similar accounts with the Iowa City and Linn-Mar School Districts.

Eidahl says what schools can control in the social media space is pretty limited.

“Some of the accounts that we have investigated aren’t even Solon students, but they’ll use Solon tags. So I guess that’s other students, rivalry students.”

The account was created early in 2020 so it’s possible the creator is still attending Solon.

Eidahl says they will try and pinpoint students in cases like this, but nothing has come up for this specific account yet.

