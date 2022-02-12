Your Photos
UMD men fall short in 5-3 loss at Denver

By Matt Halverson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The UMD men’s hockey team suffered a tough loss, 5-3 at Denver on Friday night.

In a game that the Bulldogs never lead, the Pioneers pulled away with a 4-1 lead at one point in the second period. Blake Biondi, Casey Gilling, and Tanner Laderoute scored for UMD.

The first place Pioneers earn three NCHC points, and open up an even larger lead atop the conference. The Bulldogs will look to split the series in game two on Saturday night. Puck drop is at 7:00p.m. central time.

