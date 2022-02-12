UMD women hold UST to program record six shots in 2-1 win

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The UMD women’s hockey team earned a win over St. Thomas on Friday night, 2-1.

The Bulldogs dominated the game, despite their slim one-goal lead. They peppered the Tommies with 41 shots, and held them to a new program record six shots on goal.

“You know I think these games are important for us to try different schematics in the o-zone and continue to be more dynamic, and finding different ways to score,” said head coach Maura Crowell.

“They pack it in in front of the net at times, and it’s a lot of bodies to get through, their goalie played really really well, so that was frustrating, I think we can learn a lot through these games.”

Don't blink or you'll miss Rogge➡️Linser pic.twitter.com/q4dqm87f6l — UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) February 12, 2022

Anneke Linser and Gabby Krause scored for the Bulldogs in the winning effort. They’re back at it for game two against the Tommies on Saturday afternoon at 3:01p.m.

