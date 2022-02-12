Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

UMD women hold UST to program record six shots in 2-1 win

By Matt Halverson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - The UMD women’s hockey team earned a win over St. Thomas on Friday night, 2-1.

The Bulldogs dominated the game, despite their slim one-goal lead. They peppered the Tommies with 41 shots, and held them to a new program record six shots on goal.

“You know I think these games are important for us to try different schematics in the o-zone and continue to be more dynamic, and finding different ways to score,” said head coach Maura Crowell.

“They pack it in in front of the net at times, and it’s a lot of bodies to get through, their goalie played really really well, so that was frustrating, I think we can learn a lot through these games.”

Anneke Linser and Gabby Krause scored for the Bulldogs in the winning effort. They’re back at it for game two against the Tommies on Saturday afternoon at 3:01p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jess Wubben, left, is a receptionist at a Great Clips location in Mankato, Minn. On Monday,...
Mankato resident featured on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
Mothers Riccy Padilla-Hernandez, 28, and her roommate, 34-year-old Yures Molina, are both...
Moms charged after 6 kids left in ‘filth and squalor,’ police say
There are several expanded tax benefits available to Americans, even if they have little or no...
Changes to tax benefits could boost refunds for many families
FILE - School officials in Minneapolis say a gifted student athlete has died of injuries...
Standout student athlete shot and killed in Minneapolis
Meredith Gunderson interacts with students in her Spanish class Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in New...
Golden Apple awarded to New Ulm educator

Latest News

On display at his former high school in Sioux Center prior to Super Bowl
Resilient Christian Rozeboom set to play in Super Bowl
On display at his former high school in Sioux Center prior to Super Bowl
Christian Rozeboom goes from Sioux Center to Super Bowl
UMD women's hockey
UMD women's hockey
Vote for the Sports Extra Play of the Night from Week 1
VOTE for this week’s Sports Extra Play of the Night