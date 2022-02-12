Victim of suspected Minneapolis kidnapping found safe

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) - The FBI’s Minneapolis branch says a woman who was reported as kidnapped on Thursday has been found safe.

Authorities say Derrick Fasig abducted Azaria Sandifer at gunpoint in Minneapolis Thursday.

At 5:11 p.m. Friday, the FBI Tweeted that Sandifer “has been located, recovered and is safe at this time.”

They add that no further information is available, including the status of the suspect.

UPDATE: Ms. Sandifer has been located, recovered and is safe at this time. No further information is available.

https://t.co/Vo7XLoSfTK — FBI Minneapolis (@FBIMinneapolis) February 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.