Victim of suspected Minneapolis kidnapping found safe

The FBI’s Minneapolis branch says a woman who was reported as kidnapped on Thursday has been found safe.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) - The FBI’s Minneapolis branch says a woman who was reported as kidnapped on Thursday has been found safe.

Authorities say Derrick Fasig abducted Azaria Sandifer at gunpoint in Minneapolis Thursday.

At 5:11 p.m. Friday, the FBI Tweeted that Sandifer “has been located, recovered and is safe at this time.”

They add that no further information is available, including the status of the suspect.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

