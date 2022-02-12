Victim of suspected Minneapolis kidnapping found safe
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) - The FBI’s Minneapolis branch says a woman who was reported as kidnapped on Thursday has been found safe.
Authorities say Derrick Fasig abducted Azaria Sandifer at gunpoint in Minneapolis Thursday.
At 5:11 p.m. Friday, the FBI Tweeted that Sandifer “has been located, recovered and is safe at this time.”
They add that no further information is available, including the status of the suspect.
