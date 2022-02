MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-ranked Minnesota State women’s indoor track and field team, along with the No. 23 Maverick men, finished in the top spot in the Friends Indoor Challenge on Saturday.

The Maverick men’s team finished with a team score of 300.5, while the women finished with a score of 281.5.

