East dominates Waconia to advance to section championship

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The first-seeded Mankato East girls’ hockey team opened up the Section 2A action with a 5-1 win over Waconia, Saturday night.

The Cougars advance to the section championship against second-seeded Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Feb. 17. The championship is played at the highest seed, meaning East will host the championship.

