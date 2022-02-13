Your Photos
Funeral procession held for retired St. Peter Police Chief Matt Peters

Funeral procession for Matt Peters, retired St. Peter Chief of Police
Funeral procession for Matt Peters, retired St. Peter Chief of Police(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Retired St. Peter Police Chief Matt Peters was laid to rest Saturday after a large funeral service and procession.

Peters died suddenly on Feb. 6.

The 63-year-old was just nine months into retirement after working 42 years in law enforcement.

Longtime St. Peter police chief passes away at 63
Longtime St. Peter police chief passes away at 63(KEYC)

Peters started his career as a Custer County Deputy Sheriff in South Dakota, where he attended college.

He moved to Janesville, Minnesota eight years later where he first became Chief of Police.

He spent 11 years at the Janesville Police Department.

During that time, he attended the FBI National Academy.

Peters became Chief of Police at the Saint Peter Police Department in 1998.

He also served as a board member of the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and the River Valley Tactical Team.

Peters retired 22 years later in May 2021.

A funeral mass was held Saturday at the Catholic Church of Saint Peter.

Catholic Church of Saint Peter
Catholic Church of Saint Peter(KEYC News Now)

It was followed by a lengthy procession to Calvary Cemetery where Peters was laid to rest.

Retired St. Peter Chief of Police Matt Peters is laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery
Retired St. Peter Chief of Police Matt Peters is laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery(KEYC News Now)

His family requests memorial donations be made to Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

