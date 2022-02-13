Your Photos
Mavericks fall short against No. 9 Augustana

By Mary Rominger
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s basketball team led by two points at halftime, but couldn’t keep it up in the second half, eventually falling to No. 9 Augustana 85-74, Saturday night.

The Mavericks knew it would take a solid night defensively to pull off the upset against the NSIC leaders. Though, the Vikings saw 36-shot opportunities from the free-throw line, finishing 27-for-36.

Next up, MSU will hit the road for a match up against Upper Iowa at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

