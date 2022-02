MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State women’s basketball team defeated the Augustana Vikings 80-72, Saturday afternoon.

The Mavericks improve to 18-5 on the season and move closer to securing the NSIC South Division title.

Next up, MSU hits the road for a meeting with Upper Iowa at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

