2 injured, 1 airlifted after single-vehicle crash on Highway 22

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A man was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a single-car crash in Blue Earth County.

Minnesota State Patrol said it occurred at 1:40 p.m. on Highway 22 in Mapleton Township.

Three Minnesota Lake residents were traveling southbound in a 2008 Chevy Uplander when it drifted across the two-lane, crashed into the ditch and overturned.

The driver was identified as 76-year-old Joseph Edward Mazurkiewicz.

He sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Mayo.

The passengers were identified as 39-year-old Robert Fredrick Mazurkiewicz and 29-year-old Shawn Paul Mazurkiewicz.

State patrol said Robert was not wearing a seatbelt.

He sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.

Shawn was not injured.

