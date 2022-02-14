American Heart Month: How pregnancy impacts cardiovascular health

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) - Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and pregnancy may cause some women to be at an increased risk.

Pregnancy puts stress on the body. Expecting mothers may develop high blood pressure and glucose levels, called preeclampsia and gestational diabetes.

Both conditions can impact the mother’s heart health, even after delivery.

“If you have gestational diabetes during pregnancy, even if your blood glucose becomes normal after delivery, you are seven times more likely to develop diabetes. Your risk of developing heart disease in your adult life goes up many fold,” explained Dr. Niti Aggarwal, a cardiologist at Mayo Clinic.

She added, “Similarly, having preeclampsia during pregnancy can increase a woman’s risk of developing heart disease by three times later in her adult life. Women who have preeclampsia have a four times higher risk of developing high blood pressure and double the risk for heart disease and stroke later in life, and two out of three women who experience preeclampsia will die from cardiovascular disease.”

Dr. Aggarwal said early detection and heart healthy practices are key to lowering the risk of heart disease.

“Eat healthy, keep active, monitor your blood pressure and blood glucose as recommended by your doctor. Risk assessment should not wait until a woman has developed Type 2 diabetes or heart disease. Following your pregnancy, be sure to schedule a visit with a cardiologist to see how you can decrease your risk of future heart disease and diabetes,” stated Dr. Aggarwal.

