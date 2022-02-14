Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Data: Many COVID-19 patients in December were vaccinated

FILE — Minnesota health officials say more than half of state residents who tested positive for...
FILE — Minnesota health officials say more than half of state residents who tested positive for COVID-19 in December were vaccinated.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota health officials say more than half of state residents who tested positive for COVID-19 in December were vaccinated.

The Minnesota Department of Health breakthrough case data does not indicate if people had received boosters shots.

Roughly a third of those who were hospitalized for COVID-19 or died during that month also were vaccinated. Health officials say the omicron variant was a big part of the growth in breakthrough infections.

Nevertheless, health officials say vaccines along with a booster dose remain the best way to protect against severe illness and to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after single-vehicle crash on Highway 22
Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash
GOV. TIM WALZ SIGNS MINNESOTA'S 2022 LEGISLATIVE BILL INTO LAW
Gov. Walz signs frontline worker bill providing compensation for workers that get COVID-19
A student registers for classes at Minnesota State University, Mankato Friday, Feb. 11, 2022,...
181 MSU Mankato students’ registration canceled after misunderstanding
Funeral procession for Matt Peters, retired St. Peter Chief of Police
Funeral procession held for retired St. Peter Police Chief Matt Peters

Latest News

Foo Fighters returning to Sioux Falls in September
Prosecutors said Friday that they plan to rest their case against J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas...
Prosecutors expected to rest in 2nd trial in Floyd’s killing
KEYC News Now at 10 VOD - VOD - clipped version
KEYC News Now at 10 VOD - VOD - clipped version
Kelsey and Lisa venture out to Rasmussen Woods in Mankato and go snowshoeing in a winter...
Age-old winter activity sees new boom