Data: Many COVID-19 patients in December were vaccinated

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota health officials say more than half of state residents who tested positive for COVID-19 in December were vaccinated.

The Minnesota Department of Health breakthrough case data does not indicate if people had received boosters shots.

Roughly a third of those who were hospitalized for COVID-19 or died during that month also were vaccinated. Health officials say the omicron variant was a big part of the growth in breakthrough infections.

Nevertheless, health officials say vaccines along with a booster dose remain the best way to protect against severe illness and to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

