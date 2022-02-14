Your Photos
Giuliani may cooperate with Jan. 6 probe, reports say

Rudy Giuliani is reportedly expressing a willingness to openly engage with the Jan. 6 committee.
Rudy Giuliani is reportedly expressing a willingness to openly engage with the Jan. 6 committee.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Jan. 6 committee is expressing optimism that Rudy Giuliani will “cooperate fully” with their subpoena.

The New York Times is reporting that Giuliani’s lawyer is signaling that he plans to take a less confrontational stance to their investigation.

Once acting as former President Donald Trump’s attorney, Giuliani had previously declined to cooperate over issues of executive privilege.

Now, Giuliani is reportedly expressing a willingness to openly engage with the committee.

By cooperating, Giuliani could avoid a costly legal fight and might also be less likely to face a criminal Contempt of Congress charge.

Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Trump, was indicted in November, while former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows could still face charges.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday called the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol a “violent insurrection." (Source: CNN/Pool)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

