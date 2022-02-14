Local businesses react to Super Bowl demand

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -With Super Bowl Sunday setting in, local businesses are adjusting to the change in demand.

The crowds that fill bars and restaurants on regular football Sundays are gone and have been replaced with a long list of take-out orders.

“We’ll have more take-outs, it’s a big chicken wing day. We do a lot of burgers, a lot of appetizers, that kind of stuff but like, in house is not as big of a deal as it used to be. We have one extra cook on tonight, and we’ve prepped as much as we can prep ahead of time, anticipating that delivery and drop-off rush,” said Peter Whiteman of Pub 500.

In-house dining is not the main source of Super Bowl business, and hasn’t been for quite some time. Pub 500 says that attendance in-house for the Super Bowl had been gradually decreasing over a number of years, with it collapsing entirely during COVID-19.

The shift away from in-house dining has meant in increase in take-out and delivery, and one popular delivery item in particular: pizza.

The landscape of food service has changed, but prepared restaurants say, they welcome the change.

“The industry has changed like, fifteen years ago you had to go to a bar to watch a Super Bowl game, now everyone has fancy TVs. So what we’re expecting, is we’re expecting a lot of deliveries, I think that people love Pagliai’s and if they’re not going to watch the Super Bowl at home they’ll be here tonight,” said Liza Wilde of Pagliai’s Pizza.

In Mankato, Aaron Stuve, KEYC News Now.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.