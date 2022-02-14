Officials: Man in Meeker County shootout took his own life

EDEN VALLEY, Minn. (KEYC) - The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who died over the weekend after exchanging gunfire with a police officer in small community southwest of St. Cloud.

The medical examiner says 34-year-old Stephen Christ Poissant, of Brainerd, died of a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head during an encounter in Eden Valley early Saturday.

The officer with whom Poissant exchanged gunfire has been identified as Evan Borscheid.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Borscheid discharged his firearm, resulting in a graze injury to Poissant’s knee.

Borscheid was not injured and is on standard administrative leave.

