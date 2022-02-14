One person dead in mobile home fire in Cass County

BENA, Minn. (KEYC) - Sheriff’s officials say one person has died in a mobile home fire in Cass County.

Sheriff Tom Burch reports that on Sunday about 12:30 a.m. dispatchers received a call about the fire on Highway 2 in rural Bena.

First responders found the home engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Once the fire was extinguished a search of the residence was conducted and the victim was found.

An autopsy will be done by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation continues with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

