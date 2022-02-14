Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

One person dead in mobile home fire in Cass County

Sheriff’s officials say one person has died in a mobile home fire in Cass County.
Sheriff’s officials say one person has died in a mobile home fire in Cass County.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENA, Minn. (KEYC) - Sheriff’s officials say one person has died in a mobile home fire in Cass County.

Sheriff Tom Burch reports that on Sunday about 12:30 a.m. dispatchers received a call about the fire on Highway 2 in rural Bena.

First responders found the home engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Once the fire was extinguished a search of the residence was conducted and the victim was found.

An autopsy will be done by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation continues with the assistance of the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after single-vehicle crash on Highway 22
Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash
GOV. TIM WALZ SIGNS MINNESOTA'S 2022 LEGISLATIVE BILL INTO LAW
Gov. Walz signs frontline worker bill providing compensation for workers that get COVID-19
A student registers for classes at Minnesota State University, Mankato Friday, Feb. 11, 2022,...
181 MSU Mankato students’ registration canceled after misunderstanding
Funeral procession for Matt Peters, retired St. Peter Chief of Police
Funeral procession held for retired St. Peter Police Chief Matt Peters

Latest News

A group of employees build pizza boxes at Pagliai's Pizza in Mankato, Minn.
Local businesses react to Super Bowl demand
FILE — Minnesota health officials say more than half of state residents who tested positive for...
Data: Many COVID-19 patients in December were vaccinated
Foo Fighters returning to Sioux Falls in September
Prosecutors said Friday that they plan to rest their case against J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas...
Prosecutors expected to rest in 2nd trial in Floyd’s killing