Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Police identify victim in Pierre murder investigation

Pierre police responding to a disturbance call on Feb. 9. The incident resulted in a death...
Pierre police responding to a disturbance call on Feb. 9. The incident resulted in a death investigation.(KCCR Radio)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pierre Police Department has identified the victim in an ongoing murder investigation.

Police were called to an apartment on West Pleasant Drive a few blocks west of the Capitol complex on Feb. 9 for a disturbance. When they arrived, officers found an open apartment door. They discovered a dead 49-year-old man inside.

The deceased man has been identified as Christopher Mexican of Pierre.

According to the Pierre Police Department thirty-eight-year-old Crystal Pumpkinseed of Pierre has been charged in connection to Mexican’s death and is being held at the Hughes County Jail on a second-degree murder charge. They say she also goes under the name Miranda Henry.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after single-vehicle crash on Highway 22
Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash
GOV. TIM WALZ SIGNS MINNESOTA'S 2022 LEGISLATIVE BILL INTO LAW
Gov. Walz signs frontline worker bill providing compensation for workers that get COVID-19
A student registers for classes at Minnesota State University, Mankato Friday, Feb. 11, 2022,...
181 MSU Mankato students’ registration canceled after misunderstanding
Funeral procession for Matt Peters, retired St. Peter Chief of Police
Funeral procession held for retired St. Peter Police Chief Matt Peters

Latest News

Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S....
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it's time to strengthen CPSC recall power
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provide consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Zack de la Rocha, left, and Tom Morello of the band Rage Against the Machine perform during...
Sioux Falls Rage Against The Machine concert rescheduled again
The medical examiner says Stephen Christ Poissant,, 34, of Brainerd, died of a single...
Officials: Man in Meeker County shootout took his own life