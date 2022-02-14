Sioux Falls Rage Against The Machine concert rescheduled again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rage Against the Machine fans will have to wait another year to see the band perform in Sioux Falls.

Officials say the group’s May 13 show at the Denny Sanford Premier Center has been rescheduled for March 22, 2023.

This is the third time this particular concert has been rescheduled. It was initially scheduled for May 9, 2020, but was moved to July 5 of 2021 due to the pandemic. It was subsequently moved to May 13, 2022, before again getting pushed back on Monday.

Showtime for next March’s concert is 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored. Fans who are unable to attend the rescheduled dates have until March 15, 2022 to obtain a refund, which can be requested at the original point of purchase.

