3 officers say they’ll testify about George Floyd’s killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Three former officers on trial for allegedly violating George Floyd’s civil rights plan to testify.

Thomas Lane told the federal judge Tuesday that he will testify in his own defense. Fellow officers J.

Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao also have said they’ll testify.

The defense will begin its case Tuesday in the trial of the three former Minneapolis police officers.

The prosecution rested Monday after nearly three weeks of testimony from bystanders, doctors, police officers and others.

The officers are accused of depriving Floyd of medical care while the Black man was handcuffed, facedown as Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck.

Kueng and Thao are also accused of failing to intervene to stop the May 2020 killing that triggered protests worldwide.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.