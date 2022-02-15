Amir Locke funeral set for Thursday; Sharpton to officiate

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A funeral service will be held Thursday in Minneapolis for Amir Locke, the 22-year-old Black man shot by Minneapolis police executing a search warrant earlier this month.

The service will be held in the church that hosted Daunte Wright’s funeral last April, and the Rev. Al Sharpton - who also officiated Wright’s funeral - will preside.

A SWAT team member shot Locke on Feb. 2 as officers were serving a search warrant in a St. Paul homicide case shortly before 7 a.m.

His parents have said it appears from body-camera video that Locke was startled awake by officers.

They’ve called his death an “execution” and called for a ban on no-knock warrants throughout Minnesota.

