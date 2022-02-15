Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Amir Locke funeral set for Thursday; Sharpton to officiate

FILE - Amir Locke's funeral will be held in the church that hosted Daunte Wright’s funeral last...
FILE - Amir Locke's funeral will be held in the church that hosted Daunte Wright’s funeral last April, and the Rev. Al Sharpton - who also officiated Wright’s funeral - will preside.(KEYC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A funeral service will be held Thursday in Minneapolis for Amir Locke, the 22-year-old Black man shot by Minneapolis police executing a search warrant earlier this month.

The service will be held in the church that hosted Daunte Wright’s funeral last April, and the Rev. Al Sharpton - who also officiated Wright’s funeral - will preside.

A SWAT team member shot Locke on Feb. 2 as officers were serving a search warrant in a St. Paul homicide case shortly before 7 a.m.

His parents have said it appears from body-camera video that Locke was startled awake by officers.

They’ve called his death an “execution” and called for a ban on no-knock warrants throughout Minnesota.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after single-vehicle crash on Highway 22
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash
Mankato City Council votes to censure Councilmember Mark Frost
Mankato City Council votes to censure Councilmember Mark Frost
Juliet Rudie was recently named the director of Minnesota’s new Office of Missing and Murdered...
Morton woman to lead new office on missing, murdered Indigenous Minnesotans

Latest News

Taxpayers are urged to file their returns electronically this year if possible
Tips go out to taxpayers as IRS faces delays in processing millions of returns
As election season gets underway, the Minnesota State Legislature considers a plan that would...
The Docket: Minnesota State Legislature considers plan allowing 16-year-olds to pre-register to vote
Police Lights
Clarmont man arrested after breaking into neighbor’s apartment
The Compadres Restaurant in Byron.
Deputies search for men who allegedly robbed employees at Byron restaurant