Clarmont man arrested after breaking into neighbor’s apartment

CLAREMONT, Minn. (KTTC) – A man is facing a first degree burglary charge after allegedly breaking into a neighbor’s apartment in Claremont.

Dodge County Deputies arrived to the scene before 5 p.m. Sunday.

According to The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, 40, broke in with a machete and threatened to assault the woman who lives there and her significant other.

The man later barricaded himself inside his apartment.

When he refused to come out, deputies forced their way in and arrested him.

Investigators believe the incident was caused by a dispute over money.

