Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Deputies search for men who allegedly robbed employees at Byron restaurant

The Compadres Restaurant in Byron.
The Compadres Restaurant in Byron.(KTTC)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who allegedly robbed three employees at The Compadres Restaurant in Byron.

The robbery happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

According to investigators, the male three workers, including a part-owner, were robbed at gunpoint. One man was hit in the forehead with a pistol.

The suspects took three phones and two wallets that had more than $1,200 in cash.

Deputies are looking for doorbell camera footage to help find the men.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was airlifted to Mayo Clinic in Rochester with life-threatening injuries Sunday after a...
2 injured, 1 airlifted after single-vehicle crash on Highway 22
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Minnesota Lake family suffers rollover crash hours after house fire
Authorities say a 20-year-old Mankato man is dead after he was hit by three vehicles after...
Mankato man dies after being struck running from crash
Mankato City Council votes to censure Councilmember Mark Frost
Mankato City Council votes to censure Councilmember Mark Frost
Juliet Rudie was recently named the director of Minnesota’s new Office of Missing and Murdered...
Morton woman to lead new office on missing, murdered Indigenous Minnesotans

Latest News

As election season gets underway, the Minnesota State Legislature considers a plan that would...
Minnesota State Legislature considers plan allowing 16-year-olds to pre-register to vote
Police Lights
Clarmont man arrested after breaking into neighbor’s apartment
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast
FILE - More than $3.5 million in grants will go to 32 schools and school bus companies for the...
Minnesota Department of Public Safety funds school bus camera project