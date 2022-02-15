Deputies search for men who allegedly robbed employees at Byron restaurant

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who allegedly robbed three employees at The Compadres Restaurant in Byron.

The robbery happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

According to investigators, the male three workers, including a part-owner, were robbed at gunpoint. One man was hit in the forehead with a pistol.

The suspects took three phones and two wallets that had more than $1,200 in cash.

Deputies are looking for doorbell camera footage to help find the men.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.