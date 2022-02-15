Your Photos
GOP bills would give parents more access to course material

KEYC News Now at Noon Recording
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Senate Republicans introduced a “Parents Bill of Rights” on Monday they say would empower parents.

The bills would require access to class syllabi for parents within the first two weeks of the start of classes and provide all instruction materials without cost to parents who request them for review, among other provisions.

Some teachers worry the requirements would mandate more duties for an already exhausted workforce and create an opening for future censorship and book bans.

