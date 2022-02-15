GOP bills would give parents more access to course material

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Senate Republicans introduced a “Parents Bill of Rights” on Monday they say would empower parents.

The bills would require access to class syllabi for parents within the first two weeks of the start of classes and provide all instruction materials without cost to parents who request them for review, among other provisions.

Some teachers worry the requirements would mandate more duties for an already exhausted workforce and create an opening for future censorship and book bans.

