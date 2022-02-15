Your Photos
Lawmakers near districting deadline

Minnesota lawmakers gather in the meeting chamber at the state capitol in St. Paul, Minn.
Minnesota lawmakers gather in the meeting chamber at the state capitol in St. Paul, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The deadline draws near for state lawmakers to agree on a new map of Minnesota’s legislative and congressional districts.

Legislators have until noon on Tuesday to release an agreed upon map of political boundaries, using the 2020 Census population data.

But that solution seems unlikely, as legislators don’t have any more discussions planned regarding the subject.

“Every other, what we call caucus, so the House Republicans, the House Democrats and then the Senate Republicans all had a version of the map but the Democrats didn’t. So I don’t see us coming together,” said Sen. Rich Draheim (R - Madison Lake).

If lawmakers don’t come to a conclusion, the decision on mapping districts goes to a panel of five judges appointed by the Minnesota Supreme Court last June, when the redistricting deadline was determined.

The drawing of state districts is an important start to the 2022 election cycle.

Redistricting only happens once every ten years, tying in with the census.

The redrawing of legislative districts could have a measurable impact on this year’s midterm elections.

“Every district is important and every part of the state is important, and that’s why we do it. In a midterm election year, the effect it has on us is that some of the specific campaigns start later. So until tomorrow, nobody has been positive what the district boundaries are, and therefore, the campaigns and who’s running aren’t fully known but they will be tomorrow,” said Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL - North Mankato).

Aaron Stuve, KEYC News Now.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

