Mankato City Council votes to censure Councilmember Mark Frost(KEYC)
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato City Council disciplines one of their own members Monday night.

The council unanimously voted for a resolution censuring Councilmember Mark Frost. Frost did not vote.

Frost is accused of contacting the employer of a Mankato resident back in 2017, after the man and his wife voiced concerns about the city’s deer hunt.

According to the resolution, Mayor Najwa Massad and Council President Mike Laven looked into the matter and confirmed that Frost had sent the e-mail in question.

The council’s resolution removes Frost from all of his committee assignments for the remainder of 2022.

City attorney Pam Whitmore said the council doesn’t have the authority to remove one of their own.

Frost issued an apology at Monday’s meeting.

”You know writing the email was probably a mistake. That’s all there is to it, so I apologize for that, for putting the whole council through all this garbage. But very frustrated at the meeting and you guys need to do what you need to do,” Frost said.

